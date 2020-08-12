1/1
Alfred H. Shaffer
Al passed away March 22, 2020. He was 81.

Beloved husband of Ann Hartley (nee Stevens); loving father of Al, Jr. and Michael (Linda); loving grandfather of Coral, Reilly, Kyle, and Brandon; brother of Robert, Nancy, and the late Stearl.

Al is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Al was a dedicated school bus driver for 20 years and was very proud to be a United States Coast Guard veteran.

Relatives and friends are invited to Al's Life Celebration on Wednesday August 12, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m., and again on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 8 to 9 a.m. immediately followed by his memorial service at 9 a.m. at Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne, 378 S. Bellevue Ave.; interment at 10:30 a.m. sharp at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Please continue to exercise proper social distancing and mask wearing protocol while in attendance.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital via their website www.stjude.org/donate, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 381001-9929.

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home

www.lifecelebration.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
