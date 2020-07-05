Alfred J. Beatty of Newtown passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 88.Affectionately known as "Al," he was the loving widower of Angie Beatty, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage.Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Alfred and Anna (Lachwa) Beatty. He was preceded in death by his sister, Florence Orcutt and her husband, David, and by his brother, John William "Bill" Beatty.Alfred proudly served the U.S. Army during the Korean war, completing several tours in Europe and Korea. After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Al signed up state side for a tour with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He was currently a proud member of American Legion Morell Smith Post 440 in Newtown for many years.Following his military service, he worked for National Business Services (NBS) for over 20 years as a master lithographer. When NBS was sold, Al sought new horizons and found joyful employment for nearly 30 years as the General Manager of Sure Way Maintenance Company, providing janitorial and maintenance services throughout southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.Along with Angie, he was able to turn their passion for antiquing into a small business which allowed them to travel around the east coast sharing their finds and discovering others at flea markets and shows. Being avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fans, one of his most memorable trips took them to Clearwater, Fla., where they were able to see the Phillies play during spring training.Al will be sorely missed as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, veteran, patriot, and friend to many, many people.He leaves behind his children, Ken Beatty (Cindy) of Williamstown, N.J., Lori Ann Gardenhire of Franklinville, N.J., Tom Beatty (VickyLynn) of Gibbstown, N.J., Henry Wilczynski of Columbus, N.J., Susan Elgert (Tom) of Bensalem, Pa., David Wilczynski (Maribeth) of Glendale, Calif., and Joseph Wilczynski (Caroline) of Warminster, Pa., and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Hackett (William Sr.) of Mulberry, Fla., his brother, Leonard Beatty (Kathleen) of North Cape May, N.J., and sister-in-law, Frances Beatty (Bill) of Deptford, N.J.Following the current health and safety guidelines, and with the use of masks, relatives and friends are invited to greet Al's family from 11 a.m. until the start of his Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Al's interment will take place with military honors at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to American Legion Morell Smith Post 440, 41 Linden Ave., Newtown, PA 18940.