|
|
Alfred J. Beljan of Tequesta, Fla. passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tequesta.
Born in McKees Rocks, Pa., he had been a resident of Tequesta for 20 years, coming from Washington Crossing, Pa.
Prior to retirement, he was the founder and chairman of Belbold Contracting Corporation in Bristol, Pa. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati in Ohio and received a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He received his PE from Drexel University in Philadelphia.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in the Corps of Engineers in Okinawa and Taiwan.
A devoted husband for 57 years to his wife, Norah, he is survived by three sons, Paul A. Beljan, Marc A. Beljan (Sheila), and John A. Beljan (Jackie), 10 grandchildren, Mathew, Patrick, Paul II, Bridget, Christopher, Allison, Michael, Caroline, Joseph, and Kevin, and a sister, Delores of Ridgewood, N.J.
Alfred was a member of The Moles Organization and the Pennsylvania Society. He was a licensed Professional Engineer in the states of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Alfred was passionate about building bridges and playing the game of bridge.
Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Moles Inc. Charitable Fund, 50 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Suite 102, Montvale, NJ 07645.
Condolences may be offered at the funeral home's web site below.
Aycock-Riverside Funeral & Cremation Center,
Jupiter, Fla.
aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 29, 2020