Alfred "Al" J Iobbi Sr. passed away peacefully in his home on August 3rd, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Al was 75.



Al attended Bensalem High School and was a lifelong resident of Trevose, Pa.



He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred & Anna Julia Iobbi as well as his sister, Julia Iobbi.



Al is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Catherine Iobbi. Also left to cherish his memory are his children, Alfred Jr. And Dawn Marie (Jim) and four grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Jamie (Mitch) Dillon & Hayley.



Al was the machine shop teacher at Bucks County Technical High School for 31 years. He also owned and operated AI Floor Products for 40 plus years. Al touched many students lives and inspired many to go on to have very successful careers.



Al was a friend and mentor too many over the years.



Al was an avid wood Carver with The Deleware Valley Wood Carver's and the longest active member of the Langhorne Rod & Gun Club.



Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, at Assumption NVM Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd, Feasterville-Trevose, PA. 19053, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.



