Alfred L. "Al" Stiles Jr. of Holland, Pa., died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. Esmond Stiles for 56 years.
Born Nov. 11, 1932, in Woodbury, N.J., he was the son of the late Alfred L. and Gertrude (Laeck) Stiles. Brother to Edna Braun, Robert and Thomas preceded him in death.
Alfred was a former resident of the Mayfair section of Philadelphia before moving to Holland, Pa. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and a communicant of St. Bede the Venerable Church since 1968. Alfred was a graduate of North Catholic High School, Class of 1950, and also received his Associates degree from LaSalle University.
He was an accomplished baseball player and spent countless hours instructing his six sons on the art of the game. Alfred had a distinguished career as sales manager with Sunshine Scientific in Philadelphia for over 35 years until his retirement.
He had a special love for music and could play both the saxophone and the clarinet. He performed thoughout the years with the AS Orchestra and also with the Kinsmen Band. His family came first and foremost in his life. He always enjoyed the special times spent with his sons and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed as a devoted father and grandfather to all.
Alfred is survived by his six sons, James G. Stiles and his wife, Ginny, of Southampton, Joseph E. Stiles and his wife, Karyn, of Jamison, William A. Stiles and his wife, Kathy, of Warminster, Paul F. Stiles of Holland, John R. Stiles of Holland, and Richard M. Stiles and his wife, Ruby, of Mantua, N.J. He is also survived by five loving grandchildren, Jonathan, Alexandra, Timothy, Richelle and Anna Stiles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, July 11, in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro, PA 18954, and to his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Interment will take place in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019