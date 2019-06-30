Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Alfred Smeraglio
Alfred Smeraglio, a long-time resident of Levittown, died peacefully Thursday, June 27, at his home in Langhorne, surrounded by his family. Al was 93.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Parks) Smeraglio. The couple shared 68 wonderful years together.

Al was born in Hazleton, Pa. and was the son of the late Angelo and Carmella (Fornataro) Smeraglio.

In addition to his wife, Patricia, Al is survived by his children, Keith (Terry), Glenn (Colleen), and Valerie Hoffman (Matt). He was P-Pop to his grandchildren, Mike, Kevin, Kylie, Alex, Brett, Colin and Brian.

Al attended Girard College High School and Temple University where he was an accomplished athlete and received a Master's degree in Education. He was a member of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War in Leavenworth, Kansas where he met his wife. Al went on to a career as a science teacher and eventually as Science Collaborator for the Philadelphia School district where he spent 35 years before retiring.

Al was an avid golfer and belonged to Yardley Country Club for over 50 years. A master fly fisherman, Al was a partner for the Keystone Fly Tying Company.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 9 p.m. Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Interment will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank the core team of Heartland Hospice Care for their compassion, support, and comfort during Al's final journey.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Care at 460 Norristown Road #101, Blue Bell, PA 19422.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019
