Alfred Volponi, Jr. of Fort Pierce, FL passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. He was 68.Born and raised in Bristol, Pa., he has been a resident of Florida for the past 25 years.Fred is preceded in death by his parents Alfred "Burnse" and Marie "Stella" Volponi. Fred will be greatly missed by his son Jonathon Volponi, brothers Robert Volponi, Steven Volponi, Mark Volponi and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Galzerano Funeral Home