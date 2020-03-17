|
|
Alice Jean Gudanowski, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, of Green Valley, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was 67.
Born in Hazleton, Pa., Alice was the daughter of the late Henry J., and Aretta "Rita" (Strohl) Eroh.
Surviving are; husband of 49 years, Bruce Joseph Gudanowski; sons, Chris Gudanowski and wife Cherie of Tucson, Ariz., and Daniel Gudanowski and wife Jackie of Sahuarita, Ariz., and their daughter Emily, sister Sharon Adrian and her husband, Joseph of Reno, Nev.,; brothers, Ronald Eroh and his wife, Amy; and Philip Eroh and his wife Catherine, all of Weatherly, Pa.
A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Levittown, Pa., Alice worked for Kmart, retiring as a department manager.
Alice loved the outdoors, hiking, canoeing, and vacationing to new places.
Alice's favorite place was Lancaster County, Pa., where she enjoyed observing the Amish and how they lived. Alice also enjoyed reading, listening to music, and dancing. Alice cherished her family. She considered holidays with loved ones, spending time with her sons, and playing with her granddaughter Emily to be the most special moments. Finally, Alice was a spiritual woman, committed to serving Christ, and attended church throughout her life.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home. Friends may call from 9:30 A.M. until time of services.
Memorials can be sent in her name to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly, Pennsylvania.
Philip J. Jefferies Funeral Home;
Cremation Services of 211 First Street, Weatherly, Pa. 18255. (570)427-4231
www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 17, 2020