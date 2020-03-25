|
Alice Jean Scheer (Sperling), of Bensalem passed away Monday March 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 92.
She was born in Croydon, Pa., and a lifetime resident of Bensalem.
She was employed as a Secretary with Needlework Guild of America for many years.
She was a member of the Historical Society of Bensalem and a member of the National and Philadelphia Chapters of DESA (Destroyer Escort Sailors Assoc.).
Alice was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Scheer, and mother of the late Sandra K. Walters. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Kimberly J. Effing (Bill), son-in-law Kevin Walters, her four grandchildren, Katherine J. Chait (Bryan), William R. Effing (Lindsay), Daniel J. Effing, and Drew N. Effing (Megan), and four great grandchildren, Ashley Lynn and Justin Ryan Chait, and Emily Marie and Molly Marie Effing.
Funeral Service and Interment private.
Tomlinson Funeral Home
Bensalem, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 25, 2020