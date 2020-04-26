|
Alice L. Stead passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Langhorne Gardens. She was 83.
Born in Scranton, Pa., Mrs. Stead had been a resident of Lower Bucks County since 1960 and was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Church.
She worked together with her sweetheart, John, making, painting, and selling crafts for many years. Mrs. Stead was a former Realtor, a Den Mother, and enjoyed many years involved in the Soap Box Derby.
She loved sitting outside enjoying nature, traveling, puzzles, painting, and laughing with friends and family, however, her favorite pastime was time spent with her grandchildren building and coloring.
Beloved wife of John G. Stead for 63 years, Mrs. Stead was the loving mother of Allan (Beth), Lawrence (Judy), Kenneth (Cathy), and Karen Young (Bill); devoted grandmother of Sean, Caroline, Jackie, Janet, Megan, Samantha, Nicole, Richard, and Alex; and proud great grandmother of Tyler, Danny, Hailey, Argentina, Annabelle, Lulu, Catalina, Jade Lynn. She also is survived by her sisters, Barbara Walko, Geraldine Biggs, and brother, Neil Conway. She also will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Service and interment will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make an in memoriam donation to "Toys for Tots."
