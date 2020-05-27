|
|
Alice Louisa Fitzgeorge passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her daughter's home.
Born June 16, 1923 in Trenton, N.J., daughter of the late Isaac Davis Schenck and Alice Harriet Eardley Schenck, she was an area resident until the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard Thomas Fitzgeorge, who passed away in 2000; her sister, June Elizabeth Snyder; and her brother; William Schenck.
Alice is survived by her son, Richard Thomas Fitzgeorge Jr. and his wife, Brenda, and her daughter, Deborah Anne Ryan and her husband, Robert. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Richard Fitzgeorge III, Lyndsee Rosenthal, Robert Ryan III, Timothy Ryan, Trent Aronson, Matthew Aronson and Andy Aronson, as well as nine great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trey and Tessa Aronson, Winnifred, Sonia and Stanford Fitzgeorge, Mason and Decker Rosenthal, and Dylann Ryan.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be held privately.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2020