Alice Louise Bumford- Survis of Levittown, PA passed away November 13, 2020 at Richboro Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. She was 89.Alice loved her family. The 4th of July picnic was her favorite. Spending time with her sisters and their families and her friends. Alice always made sure there was ice cream cones for all the kids, she enjoyed going dancing and playing bingo at the VFW. Alice worked most of her life in the Bristol Township School District. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. Alice always had an open door for anyone who needed anything. Alice was dedicated to her children.Alice is preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Bumford Sr. and Gerald Survis, granddaughter Heather Dempsey. She will be missed by her children Rebecca Bumford Dempsey (James), Twila Bumford Nicol (Ron) Donald Bumford Jr (Tracy), grandchildren James Dempsey III, Brandon Dempsey, Amy Nicol, Brad Nicol, Lisa Bumford (Ted), Donald Bumford III (Kristen) and 13 great grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 6 - 7 pm at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol – Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057. Interment is 10 am Friday at Rosedale Memorial Park.Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.