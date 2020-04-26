Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Alice Betz
Alice M. Betz


1928 - 2020
Alice M. Betz Obituary
Alice M. Betz passed away at her home Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was 91.

Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Betz had formerly resided in Langhorne for 30 years and was a 1946 graduate of Langhorne High School. She has resided in Newtown for the past 22 years and was a member of Saint Andrew Church.

Until her retirement in 1991, Mrs. Betz was employed for 31 years as a Supervisor of Accounting with the Hamilton Township Board of Education.

She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and trips to the New Jersey Shore. She was also a skilled quilter.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of Alice's health care and hospice providers for their attention and care during her illness.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Albert R. Betz; sister, Marge Cholawsky, and brother, James Morrissey.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Patricia A. Betz; niece, Elizabeth Cholawsky, and nephew, Walter Cholawsky.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Betz's name may be made to the charity of donor's choice.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfunerahome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020
