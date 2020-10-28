Alice M. Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the age of 98. Her four children, Alice, Jim, Jon and Bill, were steadily by her side as she slowly released her hold on a beautiful and wonderful life.Like so many of the "Greatest Generation" she lived through The Depression, which instilled in her an appreciation for the simple joys of life, like beautiful sunsets and the laughter of her grandchildren. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. She laughingly said the only combat she saw was fighting off the attentions of the male "leathernecks."During the war she married our dad, her childhood sweetheart, James Greenwood. He was an Army Air Corps pilot. After the war they worked from humble beginnings to raise their four children, and imparted in us their qualities of character, respect, love and a great sense of humor. During her lifetime, Alice met presidents and celebrities, not to mention a kiss from Paul Newman, and at age 78 she even parachuted out of an airplane! Even in her 90s everyone who met her was shocked to learn how old she was because of her youthful appearance and personality.In the last weeks of her life she insisted on "holding on" to get her mail-in ballot. Thankfully the ballot arrived in time for her to fill it out so that she could vote for a president who would bring back a more civil and just America like the one she proudly served so many years ago.She is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, the most recent of which she was able to hold for the first time during her last days.Toward the end she said she wanted to "leave them laughing," so in lieu of flowers, you might just want to think back to a memory you shared and smile.