More Obituaries for Alice Mauro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. Mauro

Alice M. Mauro Obituary
Alice M. Mauro of Bensalem, Pa. died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at St. John Neumann Nursing Home in Philadelphia, Pa. She was 78.

Mrs. Mauro was born Sept. 16, 1941 in Glasgow, Scotland to Leonard and Susan Kelman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Girard Mauro.

Alice will be greatly missed by her daughter, Susan, and son, Stephen, his wife, Carol, and her grandchildren, Kyle, Stephen Jr. and Nicole.

At her request, no services will be held.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019
