|
|
Alice Marie Hartley of Morrisville died Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 84.
Alice was a life-long resident of Morrisville.
For more than 20 years, she worked at Thrift Drug Warehouse filling orders.
Alice loved elephants and listening to country music. She also enjoyed taking day trips with her long-time companion, Dominick, and relaxing by the river watching the boats.
Beloved wife of the late Eugene J. Hartley Sr., Alice was the loving mother of Eugene J. Hartley Jr. and Gregory B. Hartley; and was the devoted grandmother of Hope Marie Hartley-Bono (Michael) and Brenda Velez.
She also will be missed by her long-time companion and best friend, Dominick Ciafrei; sister, Nancy Macenka; brother, Wayne McCrane (Peg); and several nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and three sisters.
Family and friends are invited to call from 7 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, and 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Memorial Park.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019