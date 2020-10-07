1/
Alice V. Houser
1947 - 2020
Alice V. Houser of New Albany, Pa. died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital of Sayre. She was 72.

Born Dec. 23, 1947 in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late John and Alice Hungerbuehler.

Her husband of over 45 years, Arden J. Houser, preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2015.

She is survived by her son, Scott J. Houser (Leslie) of Levittown; sister, Maryanne Christiano of Virginia; her brother, John Hungerbuehler; four grandchildren, Tyler J. Houser, Zachary C. Houser (Christina Brambilla), Matthew S. Houser, and John J. Houser (Linnsie); and three great-grandchildren, Evan J. Houser, McKensie Compton, and Kiley A. Houser.

In addition to her husband and parents, Alice was preceded in death by her son, John J. Houser, and her sister, Mada Bryent.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at the funeral home's web site below.

McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home,

Dushore, Pa.

www.mccartythomas.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home - Dushore
119 Carpenter St.
Dushore, PA 18614
(570) 928-8594
