Allan Edward Ostro of Yardley, Pa. died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa. He was 69.
Born in Philadelphia, Allan was a longtime Yardley resident.
Allan was a graduate of Darby Township High School, Class of 1968, and he attended Temple University. He was in the appliance industry for over 40 years, most recently the Director of Business Development for a wholesale appliance company.
He was very active with the LBFFA (Lower Bucks Flag Football Assoc.) as a coach. Allan was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, traveling to many stadiums to watch the teams play. He was very proud of the Eagles for recently winning the Super Bowl.
He was a dedicated family man and he worked hard at whatever he did.
Allan was the son of the late Milton and Anita Diamond Ostro, and the loving husband for 33 years to Cindy Lou Lentz Ostro. He was the dedicated father of Valerie Malloy (Christopher), Darcy Pospisil (John Kilfara), Alicia Donald (Steven) and Michael Allan Ostro (Stephanie), and the proud grandfather of Chloe, Keira, Trevor and Chloe. Allan is also survived by his brothers, Larry Ostro (Denise) and Mark Ostro, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Allan's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, followed by his funeral service at 8 p.m., at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa. Interment will be at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Newtown Cemetery, 600 E. Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa.
To share your fondest memories, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,
Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019