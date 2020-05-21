|
Allen Michael Bachmann was born on 9/7/1969 and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 50 on May 15, 2020.
Allen was born and raised in Levittown, Pa. by his mother Ruth Bachmann.
Allen was the loving son of Ruth Bachmann and grandson of Frederick and Rose Hahn and Adam and Kathleen Bachmann, father of Allisa Bachmann, Briana Trtilek (Jason Gillan) Veronica Stroud (Evan), and a loving grandfather of Jaxon Gillan.
Also survived by his brothers and sisters, Janine Maugans (Sam), Rose Rock, (John) Gregory Bachmann, Bridget Abramson, (Nathaniel) Fred Bachmann, (Xiomara) Lance Bachmann, (Emily) Adam Bachmann, (Traci).
He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph.
Allen was a stone mason, he worked on the Phillies stadium and helped build the new housing for the needy in Philadelphia. He climbed the scaffolds fearlessly. He also had his electrical certification. He loved riding motorcycles, watching Nascar, Dale Earnhardt Sr was his favorite and sadly was a 49ers fan!
He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed trips to the beach. He loved wrestling when he was young and was a baseball coach for Parkwood. Allen also loved to run and ran the Broad Street run with his family.
Due to the current pandemic, immediate services for Allen will be held privately at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church.
Flowers can be sent to St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church - 1410 Almshouse Rd, Jamison, PA 18929.
Funeral will be live streamed from the church, check church website for information.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 21, 2020