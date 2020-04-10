|
Allison M. Crozier passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after being visited by her family.
Allison was a proud graduate of Pennsbury High School (2009). While there she won the Family & Consumer Science Award. However, she was most proud of the accomplishments of her siblings as they participated in sports and their graduations from high school and college.
She was a kind and gentle lady who was loved by everyone she met.
She will be missed most of all by her parents, Helene and David Crozier, her sister, Katelyn and her husband, G. Joseph Wolf, and their children, Jack and Maeve, her brother, Kevin, and her sister Emily. She will be missed by many friends, the collection of ladies who drove her on her various missions, and her trusted companion, Tipper, her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. She is also survived by her grandparents, Helen and George Kneier, and her grandmother, Carol Crozier.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Matthew, and her grandfather, Howard Crozier.
Allison loved every day. Despite her disabilities she found joy in everything and in everyone. She approached every new day with hope in her heart. The world is a better place because of Allison and everyone could learn from her selfless approach to life.
Due to the current restrictions, a private Mass will be held. A memorial service will be held later in the year as a celebration of Allison's life. We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Greg Wolf Fund, 15 Old Cabin Rd., Newtown, PA 18940, or to Athletes Helping Athletes, P.O. Box 172, Richboro, PA 18954.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 10, 2020