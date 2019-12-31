|
|
Allyn Sill Lehman of Warminster died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Rose Garden at Ann's Choice in Warminster surrounded by his loving family. He was 96.
Allyn was the beloved husband of 51 years to A. Barbara Lehman.
Born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Harry Joseph and Stella Sill Lehman.
Allyn was a former resident of Springfield, Pa. (Delaware County), before moving to Ann's Choice in 2003. He was a proud veteran of the US Army serving during World War II from 1942 until his discharge in 1944.
Allyn received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Maryland and had a distinguished career as a Manager in the dairy profession working with Harbison's Dairies and Southland Corporation until his retirement.
He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Ivyland where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was also a member of the and the American Legion.
In his leisure time he was an avid reader, but he also enjoyed playing bridge, and traveling. Allyn was a volunteer for over 20 years with EAPE, an evangelical organization supporting groups that help those in need. He also enjoyed spending quality time with his family and spending time in Ocean City, N.J. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and by all who came to know him.
In addition to his beloved wife Barbara, Allyn is survived by his children; Mark Lehman of Chicopee Falls, Springfield, MA, Pamela Whitman of Marmora, NJ, Brook Whitman of Onalaska, WI and Chris Lehman and his wife Diane of Ivyland. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Phoebe Piermarini, Robin Lehman, Bonnie Gergely, Ashleigh Whitman, Samantha Whitman, Katy Lehman, Anna Lehman, Peter Lehman and his five great grandchildren, Persephone Piermarini, Yvette Sophia Piermarini, Farrah Piermarini, Abigail Gergely and Gabrielle Gergely.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service, Saturday, Jan. 4th at 3 p.m. in St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Road, Ivyland, PA 18974. Allyn's interment with military honors will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
If so desired, please consider a contribution in Allyn's memory to St. John's United Methodist Church, in Ivyland, Pa.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 31, 2019