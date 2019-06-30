|
|
Alma Elizabeth Rathke (Unckel) Erb passed peacefully on June 13, 2019. She was 85.
Alma was born Feb. 12, 1934, in Bristol, Pa. Alma was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of Bristol, active in the United Methodist Women's Group, was former board member of Shaloca Ministries, as well as a member of Eastern Starand Loyal Order of the Moose.
After raising five daughters, Alma returned to school to become an L.P.N. and spent most of her career in the geriatric field, until her retirement at the age of 80.
Alma is survived by her sister, Charlotte Doan; daughters, Cathy Flipping (Charles), Linda Prozialeck (Walter),
Karen Koder (Michael), Susan Martins (Tom) and Jennifer Unckel; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Alma was preceded in death by husband, Frank Erb; parents, Charles G. and Susie H. (Smoyer) Rathke; sister, Margaret Wentz; and granddaughter, Meghan.
Friends and family are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 County Line Road, Feasterville PA 19053. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Alma's name to The .
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,
Feasterville
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019