|
|
Alphonse Louis Lombardi passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Attleboro Nursing Home. He was 89.
He was born in Patterson, N.J. to the late Louis and Nora Lombardi, he had lived in Fairless Hills until he married the late Dorothy (Deptula) in 1952, and became one of the "original" Levittown home owners.
Alphonse served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He had been employed by Staffer Chemical for many years before retiring in 1992. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching his Westerns.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Andy. Alphonse is survived by his sister, Beverly Roper (Buddy); his two children, Alan Lombardi (Sandra), and Sharon Szygiel (Stas); his two grandsons, Jason (Shawna) and Jared Ennis; and his great grandson, Cassus. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private. Contributions in Alphonse's memory may be made to , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 16, 2019