Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Resources
More Obituaries for Alphonse Lombardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphonse Louis Lombardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alphonse Louis Lombardi Obituary
Alphonse Louis Lombardi passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Attleboro Nursing Home. He was 89.

He was born in Patterson, N.J. to the late Louis and Nora Lombardi, he had lived in Fairless Hills until he married the late Dorothy (Deptula) in 1952, and became one of the "original" Levittown home owners.

Alphonse served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He had been employed by Staffer Chemical for many years before retiring in 1992. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching his Westerns.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Andy. Alphonse is survived by his sister, Beverly Roper (Buddy); his two children, Alan Lombardi (Sandra), and Sharon Szygiel (Stas); his two grandsons, Jason (Shawna) and Jared Ennis; and his great grandson, Cassus. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private. Contributions in Alphonse's memory may be made to , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alphonse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now