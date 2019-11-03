|
Altagracia "Titi" Padilla, a resident of Bristol Borough for more than 65 years, passed away in peace with her loving children by her side Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was 88.
Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, she was a member of the Legion of Mary which helped the sick and those in need, along with her best friend, Engracia. Titi, along with her husband, were significant contributors to the Puerto Rican community and active church members. Titi will be forever remembered for her contagious smile, humility, and selflessness. She will be deeply missed by all who have been blessed with her presence.
She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Eustaquio Padilla; and her seven siblings. She was the loving mother of Carlos (Monica), Hector (Ana), William (Darlene), Martha, Jose (Edna), and Nydia (Augusto); proud and loving Abuela of 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; her loving caretaker of more than 2 years, Rosa, and equally important to her, Nohemy and Francisco. She also is survived by seven siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940, would be appreciated.
