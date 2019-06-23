|
|
Alwyn Frances Gosling of Newtown died of cancer Friday, June 21, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was 46.
Alwyn was born Sept. 28, 1972, in Brisbane, Australia. She earned a B.A. in Philosophy and Mathematics from Queensland University, and worked as a nanny in the Australian Outback. She moved to Japan to teach English, while there she met her husband, Justin.
She travelled extensively in Central and South America -- cycling several thousand miles along the Pacific Coast with her camping gear. Often she'd ride until she ran out of light and set-up camp at sunset.
In 2000, she moved to Hoboken, N.J., with her husband. She worked as an auditor and compliance officer for 17 years at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America. Her true love was her family and she raised three children, making a home and many friends in Newtown, Pa.
Alwyn was a very outgoing individual. She started an expat club while in Japan; and kept in contact with many of her students and fellow teachers over the years. She enjoyed spending time with her book club friends and loved working with BELA (British Empire Ladies Association) where she made lasting friendships.
Alwyn understood what a blessing life is and prioritized the important things -- family and friends. To Alwyn, life wasn't about the destination, the weekend, the upcoming vacation or material possessions. Life was to be enjoyed right here, right now, through building relationships and experiences with family and friends. Alwyn was a very kind and generous person. She will be missed by all.
Alwyn is survived by her husband, Justin, and their three children, Madeline, Jack, and Matthew; her parents, Rhonda and John Price; and her three siblings, Fiona Clark, Lloyd Price, and Helen Groombridge, all of Queensland, Australia. She also is survived by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arthur and Betty Gosling of Cedar, Mich.
Alwyn's family will receive condolences from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (casual attire is requested) Wednesday, June 26, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to her favorite charity "", P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019