A true bright spot in our world, Alyssa Marie Mebs of Horsham, Pa. passed away peacefully at the Univ. of Penn Hospital, Philadelphia, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a lifelong battle with Cystic Fibrosis. She was 32.
Alyssa was born in Philadelphia and was a longtime Bucks County resident.
The unselfish gift of a stranger allowed Alyssa to receive a double lung transplant and almost another five years of life. She and her family were beyond grateful to her donor and her donor's family. While Alyssa and her family were rejoicing, her donor's family was grieving and she never forgot about them and their generosity.
Alyssa was the daughter of the late Martin Mebs III, and sister of the late Karen Marie Mebs.
She is survived by her mother, Deanna Karen Mebs of Bensalem, Pa.; her brother, Samuel Rosales and his wife, Kim, of Jamison, Pa., and her maternal grandmother, Deanna Krusen of Bristol, Pa. She was the aunt of Kamren, Marcus and Lacie. Alyssa is also survived by the love of her life, Eric Smith of Horsham, and her friends, Kate Bush (Ducky), Anna Payne, Erin Grimm and Nicole Seefeldt. Alyssa loved spending every minute of every day with her beautiful and needy cat, George (Goober). She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Alyssa kept in touch with so many of her friends who had Cystic Fibrosis, organ transplants and other illnesses.
She was selfless with a kind heart. One of her friends, Brian D. McTear, said "We love your kindness, optimism and goodness."
Alyssa loved K Pop Music, Korean Food, photography, streamed many TV shows and movies, especially Anime; the Sailor Moon Series was her favorite. She was an animal lover, especially cats, dogs and bunnies.
Relatives and friends will be invited at a later date to her memorial service at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, Newtown.
Memorial contributions in Alyssa's name may be made to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Rd., Suite 102, Broomall, PA 19008.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020