|
|
Amanda Rose Titler passed into the spiritual world on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Hospital due to COVID 19 complications. She was 28.
Born Dec. 3, 1991, Amanda was the beloved daughter of Kimberley Kreiling Titler (Dave Racosky) and Dan Titler (Kathleen Devine). She was a big sister to Sara Titler and PFC Dylan Engelman, step-sister to Heather Devine, and mother of Addriyanna and Olivia, whom she loved and adored most of all. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.
Amanda grew up in Quakertown and was a graduate of Quakertown Community High School. Recently she settled in Philadelphia with her boyfriend, Joseph Zoccola.
Amanda was a beautiful soul who loved Christmas and get togethers with her friends and family, laughing and telling stories. She had a wicked sense of humor that was contagious when you were around her. Amanda had a heart of gold.
Amanda leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
When you remember Amanda and celebrate the memories you have of her, remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtown
www.donahuefuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020