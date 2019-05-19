|
|
Anastasia O'Brien Manning of Richboro, Pa., fell ill suddenly and tragically, and passed away surrounded by loved ones at St. Mary Medical Center on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was 63.
Anastasia was born in London, England and raised for a time in Ireland. She was a resident of New York for much of her early life.
She graduated from Hofstra University in Long Island, N.Y. with a Bachelors in Fine Arts and maintained a passion for the arts for the rest of her life.
She dedicated many summers to The St. Vincent DePaul Society Summer Camp program. It was there, in that magical place, that she met her husband. Anastasia then made her loving home and raised her family in Richboro for the last 33 years of her life with a garden that she doted on and a home that she adored. She spent many a cherished summer with her family on Cape Cod Bay in Provincetown, Mass.
Anastasia was forever an artist with a quick wit and a loving heart.
She was the daughter of the late James O'Brien and Anastasia Holohan, the much loved wife of Kevin Manning, and the proud mother of Mariah Julia Manning of Concord, N.H. and Malachy James Manning of San Francisco, Calif. Anastasia was the sister of the dearly departed Richard O'Brien and is survived by her brother, Gerald O'Brien, her sister, Collette Burgos, and several beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Anastasia's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown. A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore Street, Newtown.
Anastasia loved flowers and any arrangements that friends and family wish to send to the celebration of her life are welcomed.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,
Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019