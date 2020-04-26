|
|
Andrew Bitsko III, of Bristol, Pa., died Friday April 17, 2020 at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 72.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Andrew II and Anne Battle Bitsko.
He was a graduate of Dunmore High School and University of Wisconsin-Superior where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in liberal arts.
He settled and raised his two children in Rockville, Md.
He was employed as on air talent by 99.5FM WGAY in the Washington, DC market. Andy also produced and engineered nationally syndicated radio shows, including Bill Hickcock's Sentimental Journey and Front Row Center! He was a passionate and dedicated youth baseball coach of the Rockville Boys Baseball Association and member of the community for 25 years. Prior to retirement, Andy continued his passion for baseball and entertainment in Scranton as a member of on-field promotions for the Scranton-Wilkes Barre Red Barons.
Upon moving to Bristol, Andy became a Trustee and beloved member of the Bensalem Senior Center.
Survived by his daughter, Carrie Bitsko of San Diego, Calif.; and a son Andrew IV and wife, Carla Montecinos Bitsko of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Owen, Nathan, and Cam Bitsko, a sister, Marianne Bitsko Mackin and Dave, of Warminster, two nieces, two nephews and brother-in-law, Mike Curley.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Bitsko Curley of Dover and former wife, Nancy Brace Bitsko, also a Scranton native.
A private graveside service was held in St. John's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Scranton.
Andy would have loved memorial contributions to be made to Bensalem Senior Citizens Association, www. BensalemSeniorCenter.org
Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home,
1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020