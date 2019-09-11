|
|
Andrew Chrobak passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, at the age of 46.
Born in Bristol, son of the late Anna Teresa (Braccili) and Joseph Chrobak, Andrew had been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1991 graduate of Neshaminy High School.
For the past year and a half, Andrew was employed with DC Fabricators, Inc. in Florence, N.J. Prior to his employment with DC Fabricators, Inc., he had worked at Saint Mary Medical Center for over 19 years. He also worked privately as an electrican and was the owner of Andrew Chrobak Electric.
Andrew enjoyed playing darts and quaits. He was a Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Redskins football fan. Andrew coached basketball for the Neshaminy Basketball Association.
Most important to him, always, was the love for his family and friends.
Andrew was the beloved husband for 19 years to Jacquelyn A. (Pfaff), the devoted father of Alisha (fiance, Matthew Mensinger Sr.) and Robert Walsh, and proud PeePaw of Matthew Mensinger. He was the brother of Joseph Chrobak Sr. (Debbie), Maryann Nowicki and Lisa Lock. Andrew will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, and extended family, including his in-laws, Gus Pfaff (Mildred), Stephanie Telado (Kevin) and Craig Pfaff.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 11, 2019