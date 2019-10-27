Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Flail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. Flail

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. Flail Obituary
Andrew J. Flail passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was 77.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a resident of Croydon for the past 40 years.

Andrew was an electrical engineer for 15+ years and after his retirement went on to become a Thoroughbred owner and breeder.

Andrew is survived by his loving wife Catherine, his brothers, Charles Flail (Phyllis) and Frank Flail (Rosalie). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Florence Flail and brother Lawrence Flail (Lorraine).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at St Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem PA 19020, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Turning for Home , Race Horse Retirement Program at Patha.org or Special Olympics at Specialolympics.org

Tomlinson Funeral Home

Bensalem, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now