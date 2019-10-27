|
|
Andrew J. Flail passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a resident of Croydon for the past 40 years.
Andrew was an electrical engineer for 15+ years and after his retirement went on to become a Thoroughbred owner and breeder.
Andrew is survived by his loving wife Catherine, his brothers, Charles Flail (Phyllis) and Frank Flail (Rosalie). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Florence Flail and brother Lawrence Flail (Lorraine).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at St Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem PA 19020, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Turning for Home , Race Horse Retirement Program at Patha.org or Special Olympics at Specialolympics.org
Tomlinson Funeral Home
Bensalem, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019