Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Petrun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. Petrun III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew J. Petrun III Obituary
Andrew was born in Rhode Island, Nebraska to Helen (Matlock) and Andrew J. Petrun Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Phylis (Schneider); children, Denise Donnelly (Michael) and Donna Botzum (Edward); grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew, and Megan Donnelly, Kayla and Lindsey Botzum; and a brother, Steve Petrun (Kathleen).

Andrew served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a clerk/mechanic for the U.S. Post Office. His greatest joy came from spending time at the beach with family and friends.

Andrew's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Andrew will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, the Petrun family has requested donations in Andrew's name be made to Wreath's Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623, donate. wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.