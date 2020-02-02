Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Andrew Kalin Obituary
Andrew Joseph "Andy" Kalin died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Attleboro Nursing and Rehab Center in Langhorne. He was 88.

Andy was born March 23, 1931, in Philadelphia, to Michael and Julia (Tylewska) Kalin, both from Poland.

Andy was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Walter Kalin. He is survived by his nephew, Walter Kalin of Woodland, Wash.; six grand-nieces; and long-time friends, Joy and Kris Andrews and their children, Dominic and Aidan of Croydon.

Andy served in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Currituck, during the Korean War, for which he received the National Defense Service Medal. By trade, he worked as a technician, and was a member of Teamsters Local 107.

He was a man of strong faith, and his laughter was contagious! Andy will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, Pa.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020
