Angelina Esposito of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Bucks County Neshaminy Manor. She was 94.
Angelina was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfred Esposito, her parents, Angelo and Assunta Chianese, and brothers, Leo, Anthony, Pasquale and Joseph. She is survived by her sister, Susan Garzio, and her sisters-in-law, Louise and Jane Chianese of Trenton, and several nieces and nephews.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Terri Klepczynski of Langhorne and Suzanne Roth (Michael) of Sanford, Maine; her grandchildren, Janele Klepczynski of Philadelphia and Damon Klepczynski (Laura) of Havre de Grace, Md.; and her adoring great grandsons, Tyler Thorpe of Philadelphia and Derek Klepczynski of Havre de Grace.
Lena enjoyed gardening and trips to the casinos and time spent on yearly family trips to Wildwood, N.J. Some of her greatest joys were her weekly card games with her siblings and cousins, and her favorite pastime of all, dancing, which was done weekly in her younger years.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Ann Church and longtime member of the Golden Marks in Bristol, which she attended from age 62 until she no longer could attend.
She was employed at S. Freedman and Sons, Inc. of Bristol until her retirement in 1986.
The family wishes to thank the caring staffs of Neshaminy Manor and Compassus Hospice for their loving and attentive care.
To honor Lena's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service and interment will be held privately at Resurrection Cemetery.
Donations in Lena's name may be sent to , Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 31, 2019