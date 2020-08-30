Angelina Romello died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was 97.
Born Aug. 8, 1923 in Philadelphia, Angie and her late husband Mike lived in the same house in Bensalem since 1958.
Although she never finished high school, Angie opened and ran her own hairdressing shop in Philadelphia from September 1941 to January of 1942, at which time she was employed at Fleetwings in Bristol as a "Rosie the Riveter" working on plane wings. After the war, Angie re-opened her beauty shop in July 1945 and then sold it in 1947 when she married Mike. She raised two sons as her primary job, but also found time to help her niece run a flower shop with two other family members. She also volunteered at Delaware Valley Hospital and was a member of the 50 Plus Club.
Angie was a member of the Sons of Italy Bella Genta Lodge in Bensalem and was a member of the Bensalem Historical Society. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, sewing and other arts and crafts. Most of all, she loved having her family together.
Angie is survived by her sons, Joseph of Royersford, Pa. and Phillip of Greenville, S.C. and their wives, as well as three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. George and Ginny Neuman were neighbors but felt more like family to Angie and Mike.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug 31, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Bensalem. The viewing in church will start at 10 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angelina Romello's name to the Purple Heart Foundation (www.classy.org/give/278349/#!/donation/checkout
) or to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalemwww.tomlinsonfh.com