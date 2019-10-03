|
Angelo M. Gabriele, of Morrisville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at his home. He was 72.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Angelo had been a lifelong Morrisville resident.
Mr. Gabriele was a graduate of Morrisville High School, Class of 1965. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a postal worker with the U.S. Post Office in the Yardley Branch for 41 years. Angelo was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, and was a member of the Knowles-Doyle American Legion Post # 317 in Yardley.
Son of the late Leonard and Mildred (Taylor) Gabriele, and husband of the late Joyce (Cobb) Gabriele, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Leonard L. and Susan Gabriele of Morrisville, a stepdaughter Rebecca Farner of Falls Township, Pa., and a nephew Michael L. (Ashley) Gabriele.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Knowles-Doyle American Legion Post #317, 215 S. Main St., Yardley, PA 19067. A Legion Service will follow at 12:15 p.m.. His committal service will be held at 1 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery,830 Highland Ave., Newtown, PA 18940.
Friends are welcome to gather between 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions, in Angelo's name, be sent to the Guardians of Washington Crossing National Cemetery, www.Guardiansofthenationalcemetery.org.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
Morrisville, Pa.
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 3, 2019