Angelo V. Duva
Angelo V. Duva of the Junewood section of Levittown passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was 87.

Born in Guasto, Italy, Mr. Duva lived in Levittown for 57 years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a railroad supervisor with U.S. Steel.

A proud U.S. Army veteran, he also was a member of Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph the Worker Council # 4215. Angelo was an avid golfer, and also enjoyed bowling in several area leagues.

Son of the late Giacomo and Giovannina (D'uva) Duva, and brother of the late Marie Manuguerra, he is survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" (Taylor) Duva, two sons and a daughter-in-law, Victor A. and Dawn Duva of Langhorne and James Duva of Levittown, a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Kenneth Gurysh of Langhorne, and four grandchildren, Katrina and Oskar Duva and Kiley and Taylor Gurysh.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Croydon.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
