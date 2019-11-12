|
Anita A. Fleming died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, at the age of 79.
Born and raised in Providence, R.I., Mrs. Fleming was a 1958 graduate of Providence High School. She moved to Langhorne in 1959.
Mrs. Fleming was very active with Life Saint Mary. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Saint Maarten.
Anita started her journey on their 61st wedding anniversary to be with her beloved husband, the late Theodore Sr.
She was the loving mother of Elizabeth Ratcliffe (Don), Christine A. Rager (Steven), Pamela J. McMenamin (Brian) and Theodore A. Fleming Jr. (Lisa). She will also be sadly missed by her eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and two nieces.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Fleming's name may be made to , Inc. - Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or to Life Saint Mary, payable to Saint Mary Foundation, Attn: Tracy Burruel, 1 Summit Square, Suite 300, 1717 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 12, 2019