Anita Allen Milask passed away suddenly in her home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was 75.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter to the late Edward Allen and Lorraine Thompson McSweeney.
Anita's early careers included seamstress and professional chef.
For four decades she was a bookkeeper until she retired from George Nakashima Woodworkers where she had also begun to learn the art of woodworking. Passionate about life, music, and travel, during her twenties and thirties Anita explored the country with her mom. A great love of her life was her 1976 Corvette that she would race in the Poconos until she had to part with the two seater convertible for the next love of her life, her daughter.
Naturally creative, she was known for her beautiful gardens, legendary Christmas cookies, and stained glass masterpieces.
We have lost the most beautiful, caring, smart, funny woman. She took with her a light and a piece of our hearts. Her love was endless, as were her raunchy and morbid jokes. A free spirit, true creative, plant whisperer, and phenomenal cook, everyone that met her know she was special and loved her. Anita was a strong, independent woman and a devoted, fun loving parent. Her grandson Logan was the absolute light of her life and he will never forget his Nanny. Our hearts are broken, but now a new angel is watching over us.
Anita is survived by her loving daughter Christi Scordia, her husband Vincent, and grandson Logan V. Scordia, as well as her sister Patricia Hamilton.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Anita's family and celebrate her life on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Her interment will take place privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anita's name may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116 or the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020