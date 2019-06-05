Home

Anita L. Crose of Newtown, Pa., died June 1, 2019, at her daughter's home in Chalfont, Pa. She was 80.

Born in Quincy, Mass., Anita was a longtime resident of Newtown.

Anita and her husband, Clifford, were very active with the Newtown Lions Club and enjoyed many activities and traveling together.

Anita was the daughter of the late Amos and Gladys Titus Mantle, the beloved wife of the late Clifford Crose and mother of the late Clifford Crose, Jr. She was the devoted mother of Leslie A. Drabnis, Jeffery Crose and Heather Flor. Anita was the proud grandmother of Justin, Jon, Aaron and Austin Drabnis, Clifford III, Jennifer, Christopher and J. Hunter Crose, Alexandria and Cassaundra Flor and the great-grandmother of numerous great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Anita's Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, followed by her interment service in the Washington Crossing Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contribution in Anita's name may be made to Newtown Lions Club, 27 S. State Street, Newtown, PA 18940, to support local charities by the Lions Club.

Swartz/Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 5, 2019
