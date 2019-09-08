|
Anita Parker passed peacefully from this world to the arms of her Savior on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Chandler Hall. She was 99.
Preceded in death by her loving husbands, Walter Repella and Russ Parker, she is survived by her sons, Don Repella and wife, Carolyn, and Robert Repella and wife, Peggy, her daughter-in-law, Kathy Repella, grandchildren, Erik Repella (Ashley), Maryanne Falkenstein (Frank), Robert Repella (Angie) and Kyle Repella, and great-grandchildren, Grace, Kane and Elijah.
She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Repella.
Anita was raised in Bristol and moved to Levittown when she married. She threw her energies into raising her sons and was a faithful member of Faith Reformed Church. She enjoyed welcoming new neighbors to Levittown as part of the Levittown Welcome Wagon, hosting the ladies of the Women's Federation of Levittown in her home, serving as a volunteer chaplain at local hospitals, camping with the Buckskin Roamers and socializing with the Red Hatters. She was always participating in various social and charitable events in the community.
Anita left this world a better place.
The family wishes to thank the fine staff at Chandler Hall for the care they provided to Anita.
Keeping with Anita's wishes, there will be a private burial service.
If you wish, you may celebrate Anita's life by making a donation to Chandler Hall, Faith Reformed Church or the .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 8, 2019