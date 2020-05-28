|
Ann C. Dinon, a resident of Twining Village, Holland, Pa. for six years, passed away on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. She was 90.
Ann was born Jan. 16, 1930 to Douglas and Jacqueline Calhoun of Orange, N.J.
She is survived by her children, Doug (Mary), Bill, Cynthia (Angelo), and Patricia (Jim), her grandchildren, Brenna, Devin, Jessica, Ellen, Doug, Matthew, and Michael, and her great-grandchild, Santino.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, J. Robert Dinon, and brother, Douglas Calhoun.
Ann married Bob Dinon on Nov. 5, 1955. Ann was a Bank Administrator in Pompton Lakes, N.J., and Bob was a Korean War veteran working as a printer in Garfield, N.J. Ann and Bob were married for 47 years. They started their family in Newark, N.J., then moved to Newfoundland, N.J. in 1958, where the rest of their children were born. They relocated the family to Lansdale, Pa. in 1967, where they lived for seven years and had many friends in Corpus Christi Parish. Ann and Bob then relocated the family to Yardley in 1974. The family were long term Parishioners of St. John the Evangelist in Yardley. Ann worked as an Administrator in the Rectory supporting Monsignor Paul.
Mom is best remembered for her steadfast values and ethics that helped define us four kids growing up. Mom never veered from her values. It was her determination and foundation that was key to the Dinon family. She also held the love of animals that was passed on to all of us.
Our family wishes to thank the sursing staff at Twining Village Long Term Care, and the Dependent Living Unit for making our Mom's final phase in life comfortable.
There will be a family service with Father Will of St. John's at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28th, at the St. Ignatius Cemetery, River Road, Yardley.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 28, 2020