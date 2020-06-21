Ann Claire Tenaglia of Feasterville passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a long struggle with Covid-19 while in hospice care. She was a resident of Symphony Manor for several years. She was 85.Ann was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Pittston, Pa., to John and Marie Kearney. She was the third of four children and was preceded in death by her older brother, Jack Kearney, older sister, Rosemarie Madgett, and younger sister, Sheila Kearney Cain.Ann grew up in Pittston, and moved to Philadelphia to work as a telephone switchboard operator in 1954. She married Anthony Joseph Tenaglia in 1955. Together, they raised their family, first in Philadelphia, and then later moved to Levittown. Anthony passed away in 2015.Prior to living in Feasterville, Ann and her family resided in the Lower Orchard section of Levittown.Ann was a parishioner of the New Queen of the Universe and an active member in many church activities and fundraisers. She was formerly employed as a store manager for Daneman Fabrics, and was a shoe specialist for Sterns and Gimbels department stores. Following her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Alaska, and were frequent participants on bus tours with the Knight of Columbus where she served as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.Ann enjoyed sewing, playing cards, listening to oldies music, and line dancing. She was also a pretty good roller skater. She was most happy when she was with her family and beloved grandchildren.Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Patti Flaig. She is survived by her loving children, Ann Kramer (the late James), Tony Tenaglia (Barb), and Phillip Tenaglia (Cindy); her grandchildren, Anthony Tenaglia (Liz), Ryan Kramer, Courtney Tenaglia, Tyler Tenaglia, Gabe Tenaglia, Carly Flaig, and Sophia Tenaglia. Ann was the great-grandmother of Hannah, Mia, Zoe, and Ivy Tenaglia.You are in our hearts mom and we will miss you very much. We know you are at peace. Thank you for your love and devotion.A private service with the family will be arranged.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown