Ann Clare Stout, a longtime resident of Doylestown, Pa. departed this life on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Juniper Village at Brookline in State College, Pa.Born Jan. 8, 1930 in Dunmore, Pa., she was the youngest of seven children born to the late Domenick and Arcangela (Massuto) Saponaro.Ann received her Bachelor's degree in Library Science from Marywood College in Scranton. While there she joined the Marywood Players and discovered that she had a talent for acting. She later went on to complete a Master's degree from Temple University while working and raising a family.She enjoyed a long career working as an elementary school librarian with the Centennial School District. Ann was enchanted with children and enjoyed sharing her passion for reading with them. She was an advocate of higher education and supported her children in pursuing their educational goals. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Doylestown.She is survived by three daughters, Victoria Stout and her husband, Eric Keller, of Boalsburg, Pa., Barbara Stout and her husband, William Klinger, of Croydon, and Regina Blanke and her husband, Harry, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; daughter in-law, Christine Stout of Three Forks, Mont.; and five grandchildren, Roxanne Keller, Jacob Keller, Alexander Blanke (Megan), Andrew Blanke and Blaze Robert Hunter Stout.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Francis Stout, and siblings, Victoria Frisbie, Lucy McConnell, Theresa Bradley, Rocco Saponaro, Helen Wilson and William Saponaro.A graveside service will be at 12 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Doylestown Cemetery, 215 E. Court St., Doylestown, with Father Matthew Brody officiating.Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to the Children's Literacy Initiative, 990 Spring Garden St., Suite 400, Philadelphia, PA 19123.Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at the funeral home's web site below.Koch Funeral Home,State College