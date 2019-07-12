|
|
Ann Marie Keefe of Myrtle Beach passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 69.
Born April 19, 1950, in Danville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Michaelina and Joseph Melnick. She married John Richard Keefe and together they ran Keefe's Lock Shop in Trenton, N.J., for many years.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She especially cherished her title of "Granny" to her two grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, John Nicholas Keefe.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Richard Keefe; son, Scot Richard Keefe of Myrtle Beach; daughter-in-law, Melissa Joy Murren (Robert) of Murrells Inlet; and grandchildren, John Tyler and Jacob Paul.
There will be a private Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann Marie's name to the National Pancreas Foundation (www.pancreasfoundation.org).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 12, 2019