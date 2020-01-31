|
Ann Marie Norton Backus, mother of three, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was 62.
Born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., Ann Marie graduated from Villanova University in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts. She worked for a number of years at the former Strawbridge & Clothier, Mikasa, and Fortunoff as a buyer and department manager. However, her true calling in life was being a wife to husband, John, mother to her children, Megan, Kevin (Melissa), and Katelyn, and grandmother to Brayden and Natalie.
While Ann Marie fought for 32 years against the advancement of the debilitating disease of progressive MS, she fiercely showed her children and grandchildren that motherhood is not physicality, but never-ending unconditional love and belief in her Catholic Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Norton, her sister, Shelia Norton DeGraff, and brother, Edward Norton.
She is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren, her brothers, Jack (Marge) and Bill (Michelle), sisters, Dori (Buzz), Patty (Wick), and Maureen (Bill), sister-in-law, MaryAnn Norton, and brother-in-law, Hal DeGraff, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, Pa., and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa., followed by her Funeral Mass at noon.
