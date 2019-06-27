Home

Ann Sturges
Ann P. Sturges

Ann P. Sturges Obituary
Ann P. "Penny" Sturges of Warminster passed away suddenly on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was 77.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Sturges.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann Rink and her husband, Richard, and Sharon Glatthorn and her husband, James; her four grandchildren, Thomas Rink (Samantha), Timothy Rink (Michelle Romeo), Matthew Rink, and James Glatthorn Jr.; her two great grandchildren, Adisyn and Colton Rink; and her longtime companion, Michael Krivenko. She is also survived by her brother, William Lojewski (Margaret), and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 27, 2019
