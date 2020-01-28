Home

McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Ann R. Smith

Ann R. Smith Obituary
Ann R. Smith, a former resident of Penndel, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was 86.

Ann was preceded in death by her loving parents and siblings.

She was a proud and grateful resident of the Southampton Estates community. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and the staff at the Estates.

A visitation and viewing for Ann will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Msgr. Joseph Tracy as celebrant. Ann will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ann R. Smith may be sent to Catholic Social Services, c/o Law Offices of Bowen and Burns, 530 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.

Condolences may be sent by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 28, 2020
