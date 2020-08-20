Ann Speidel passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md.



Formerly a long-time resident of Levittown, Pa. and most recently of Atria Assisted Living in Salisbury, Ann was born March 8, 1928 to Adeline (Vicene) and Pasquale Di'Rienzo in Camden, N.J.



She was the wife of the late Jack H. Speidel, and is survived by her son, Randel (Donna), her daughter, Donna (Greg), seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Ann was an avid reader and enjoyed baking.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.



