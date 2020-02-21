|
|
Anna Durcanin Harrison of Lawrenceville, N.J., formerly of Bucks County, Pa. and Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born in Trenton, Anna graduated from Hamilton High School and the School of X-Ray Technology at Mercer Medical Center. Anna was the manager of Dr. Erich Simon's practice for 25 years and later returned to the X-Ray Department of Mercer Hospital, where she worked as a transcriptionist.
After retirement, Anna and her husband relocated to North Myrtle Beach, where she was a member of the Tilghman Forest Homeowners Association.
Daughter of the late George and Adella Durcanin, Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Elmer E. "Chut" Harrison, and by her sister and her husband, Adella and Dr. Erich Simon.
Anna will be missed by her beloved children, Adella Mildred Harrison and Scott Bradley Harrison and his wife, Marcia. She is also survived by her brother, George Durcanin; her nieces, Erika Sands and her husband, Tommy, Greta Mumper and her husband, Jeff and Cindy Battista; her nephews, Erich Simon, Jack Smith and his wife, Eileen, and Joey Smith and his wife, Ann, as well as many other extended family.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St., Allentown, N.J., with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna's name to of South Carolina, 225 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607, or at sc.wish.org/donate.
Peppler Funeral Home,
Allentown, N.J.
www.pepplerfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 21, 2020